Elementary school placed on lockdown after shots fired nearby

A Nicholas County school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after shots were fired near the school, the district said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Nicholas County school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after shots were fired near the school, the district said.

Mt. Nebo Elementary was placed on lockdown around 4 p.m. and lifted shortly after, according to a social media post by the Nicholas County Board of Education.

The post said no students or staff were injured or were in any immediate danger.

Law enforcement cleared the lockdown and students were sent home for the day.

