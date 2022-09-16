Fire ravages Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern in Buckhannon

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A fire tore through the Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern in Buckhannon.

Crews responded to the fire Thursday evening.

The Buckhannon Fire Department tells 5 News the fire originated in the kitchen before spreading to the attic of the two-story building.

About half the building was destroyed and the other half suffered smoke damage, officials said.

The building is not inhabitable at this time due to the damage and loss of power, officials said.

BFD said the State Fire Marshal’s Office will be brought in to investigate but the circumstances of the fire do not appear to be suspicious.

No one was injured in the fire.

