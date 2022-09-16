Frank Melvin Willey, 84, of Fairmont passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was born in Sutton on August 13, 1938, a son of the late Frank Morgan and Loisie Arnold Willey. Frank was the owner and operator of F. M. Willey Construction and was known as an accomplished carpenter. He was the honorary mayor of the Sarrietta Community. Frank enjoyed hunting and even traveled to Colorado to hunt Elk. He was proud of his John Deer Tractor and enjoyed riding his four-wheeler. Frank was an animal lover and was especially fond of his dog Gretchen. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years Patricia Ann LeMasters Willey; one daughter Charlene Louise “Sherry” Clay; a son-in-law Sean Macon and his brother Charles Glenn Willey. He is survived by three daughters Claudia Ann Toothman and her husband Harold of Cowen, Laura Lee Willey of Morgantown and Rebecca Lynn Macon of Neptune, New Jersey; 12 grandchildren, Frank Toothman and his wife Autumn of Moastsville, Dennis Toothman and his wife Kayla of Mt. Lookout, John Michael Clay and his wife Jessica of Maryland, Christopher Clay and his wife Leanne of Canada, Zachary Gross of Westover, Justin Clay and his wife Alysa of Maryland, Adam Gross of Wheeling, Patrick Toothman and his wife Ashtin of Cowen, Anna Gearde of Westover, Tiaunna Macon of New Jersey, Noah Gearde of Westover and Verriah Sam Macon of New Jersey and great-grandchildren, Harmony, Frank Michael, Zoey Lee, Braylen, Max, Lydia, twins Amelia and Veda, Braden, Olivia Rose, Draven, Addison, Charai, Phillip, Andrew, and Stephen. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, of Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Brian Cole officiating. Burial will follow at Clermont Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.