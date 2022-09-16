House Call: Friday Night Lights Clinic

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Friday night lights are back, and so are the threat of injuries on the football field. United Hospital Center is prepared with a clinic open to athletes every Friday night after the games. Here to tell us more is Joseph Fazalare, MD, orthopaedic surgeon.

1). What is the “Friday Night Lights” clinic?

The United Orthopaedic and Spine Center is extending its hours by opening a Friday Night Lights Clinic every Friday during football season. The clinic will focus on all athletes who have non-emergent injuries that require medical attention.

It is important to be more accessible to high school athletes and to continue delivering personalized care when it is needed most, so the extended hours began with the start of high school football, and it will continue until the end of the season.

2). Why is there a need to offer this clinic during the fall sports season?

By offering extended hours from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., UHC Orthopaedics can better diagnose, treat, and provide rehabilitation to athletes in their own backyard. Each patient has his or her own set of goals and limitations, but in the end, it is all about getting the patient back into the game. However, if your injury is serious, life-threatening or traumatic, visit the UHC Emergency Department or call 911 immediately.

3). What can patients expect when seeking treatment at the Friday Night Lights clinic?

UHC’s orthopaedic specialists work well with patients in our region, because our surgeons reside here too. They understand the importance of being there for these young patients when it is convenient–even if that means after the big game.

Along with onsite orthopaedic specialists, there will also be both X-Ray and Imaging capabilities on-hand. Remember, there is no need to make an appointment, just come in and be seen by one of our sports medicine specialists.

You will find our Friday Night Lights Clinic, tonight and every Friday night until the end of high school football season, located at UHC Orthopaedics in Bridgeport, at 227 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, the first building on your left as you enter the UHC campus. For more information, please visit www.wvorthocenter.com.

