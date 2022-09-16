‘It’s done’: Gov. Justice signs abortion ban into law

“I’ve signed it,” Justice announced during a press conference. “It’s done.”
Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice said Friday he has signed a bill into law that will ban nearly all abortions in West Virginia.

"I've signed it," Justice announced during a press conference. "It's done."

The state legislature passed the ban earlier this week.

The legislation provides exceptions for rape and incest victims at up to eight weeks of pregnancy if they report to law enforcement first. Minors would have until 14 weeks and would have to report to either law enforcement or a physician.

Rape and incest victims would have to report the assault within 48 hours of getting an abortion, and a patient must present a copy of a police report or notarized letter to a physician before the procedure can be performed.

Abortions also would be allowed in cases of medical emergencies.

