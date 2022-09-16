Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 16, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the past few days, a high-pressure system has brought dry, stable air to West Virginia, resulting in mostly clear skies and temperatures within range for September. This trend will continue into today and this weekend. This afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny, with a few clouds pushing in during the afternoon and evening. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s in some areas, within range for mid-September. Overnight, scattered clouds will move in, resulting in partly cloudy skies. We’ll also see patchy fog in some places, but most areas should have decent visibility. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with scattered clouds in the afternoon and evening. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-80s, a few degrees above-average for mid-September. The summerlike weather continues into Sunday as well, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-to-mid-80s. So go outside if you can this weekend. Our region stays dry until Monday night, when a cold front pushes in and brings isolated showers into our area. Not much rain is expected, however (likely less than a tenth of an inch in most areas), and by Tuesday evening at the latest, our region should dry out. After that, the rest of the week should be dry and peaceful, with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s. This remains that way for most of next week. In short, the last weekend of summer will feel like the season, and barring an isolated shower or two, the quiet weather lasts into next week.

Today: Skies will be partly to mostly clear and sunny, with scattered clouds through today. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, within range for mid-September. Overall, today will be seasonably warm and sunny. High: 82.

Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly clear, with a few clouds pushing in at times. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-50s. Overall, tonight will be mild and quiet. Low: 55.

Saturday: Skies will be partly sunny, with scattered clouds pushing in during the afternoon. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, more like late-August than mid-September. Overall, tomorrow will be warm and sunny at times. Just make sure to stay hydrated and cool if you’re heading out. High: 85.

Sunday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, so it will be a good day to go outside. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Overall, Sunday will be warm and sunny. High: 83.

