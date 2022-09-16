Local FBI employee arrested, charged with soliciting minor

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man employed by the FBI has reportedly been arrested, and is facing charges involving children.

52-year-old FBI Police officer Dale Edward Cheuvront is being charged with soliciting a minor in Harrison County.

The FBI sent 5 News the following statement:

“We are aware of the arrest of an FBI employee. The FBI takes allegations of misconduct very seriously. As such, the incident has been referred to the FBI’s Inspection Division. We cannot comment further on an ongoing personnel matter.”

