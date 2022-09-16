Mon Health approved to build hospital in Bridgeport

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health System announced Friday it has been approved to build a small format hospital in Bridgeport.

5 News reported in July that Mon Health had filed a formal application for the hospital.

The nearly 20,000 square foot project, dubbed Mon Health Harrison Neighborhood Hospital, is estimated to cost $22.5 million and will be built at Charles Pointe.

It will be a 10 inpatient bed, eight emergency bed facility.

Mon Health says small format hospitals are accredited to offer hospital-based services that include inpatient and outpatient medical beds, diagnostic imaging and lab services, and full-service emergency services – just on a smaller scale than larger hospitals.

“Our commitment to expand access and improve the choice that people have in where they receive their healthcare is our priority,” said David Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health System. “We thank the WV Healthcare Authority for its thorough review, analysis, and approval.”

