Ritchie Co. HS new athletic complex nearly complete

ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ritchie County Schools is almost complete with its new athletic complex at the high school.

Ritchie County Schools superintendent, Jim Brown says the board of education put a plan on this new renovation for several years and held a ribbon cutting for it on Monday.

There is still work being done on the new track, bleachers, fencing and more.

As of now, both the press box and football field are complete.

Brown says the field is a significant improvement over the previous dirt field, as the field turf provides better conditions and better player safety.

“And our field was struggling. We know that. The conditions at times, especially as we got later into the football season became slightly problematic. You know, a lot of respect for the folks that put that together for us,” says Brown. “But we’re excited about what this new surface means. We can play every night in nice, dry environment. We also know that the turf that’s been installed is really player safety conscious.”

Ritchie County high school will be hosting its first home game on the new turf field on September 23.

Brown says that after the overlay and visiting bleachers are complete in October, the renovations to add turf for the baseball and softball fields will be next in this plan.

