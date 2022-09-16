Sheriff releases photos of package theft suspects, vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a string of package thefts.

MSO released photos (in video above) of the suspects and a suspect vehicle.

MSO says the thefts are “occurring in the county.” 5 News reached out to get more specific locations but so far has not heard back.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSO at 304-291-7260 or the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office at 877-876-2455.

