Sheriff releases photos of package theft suspects, vehicle

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a string of package thefts.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying suspects in a string of package thefts.

MSO released photos (in video above) of the suspects and a suspect vehicle.

MSO says the thefts are “occurring in the county.” 5 News reached out to get more specific locations but so far has not heard back.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSO at 304-291-7260 or the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office at 877-876-2455.

