Sheriff releases photos of package theft suspects, vehicle
The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a string of package thefts.
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a string of package thefts.
MSO released photos (in video above) of the suspects and a suspect vehicle.
MSO says the thefts are “occurring in the county.” 5 News reached out to get more specific locations but so far has not heard back.
Anyone with information is asked to call MSO at 304-291-7260 or the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office at 877-876-2455.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.