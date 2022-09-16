Weston police announce street closure, parking info for Fall Fest

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Weston Police Department has released street closure and parking information for this weekend’s Fall Fest.

Main Ave. between Second St. and First St. will be closed to through traffic Saturday from noon until 6 p.m., and parking will not be permitted in that same area during that time.

Police say alternate routes include:

Second St. to Water St., Water St. to First St. and First St. to Main Ave.

Second St. to Court St., Court St. to First St. and First St. to Main Ave.

