Weston police announce street closure, parking info for Fall Fest

The Weston Police Department has released street closure and parking information for this weekend's Fall Fest.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Weston Police Department has released street closure and parking information for this weekend’s Fall Fest.

Main Ave. between Second St. and First St. will be closed to through traffic Saturday from noon until 6 p.m., and parking will not be permitted in that same area during that time.

Police say alternate routes include:

Second St. to Water St., Water St. to First St. and First St. to Main Ave.

Second St. to Court St., Court St. to First St. and First St. to Main Ave.

Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia
Clarksburg police asking for help to identify women involved in fraud incident
Ritchie Co. HS new athletic complex nearly complete