5th Quarter: Week 4 Highlights
Recaps from week four match-ups across North Central West Virginia
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 4 is in the books! Check out the highlights from this week’s contests:
Wheeling Park - University
Hancock - Trinity
Liberty - Philip Barbour
Robert C. Byrd - Elkins
Roane County - Lewis County
East Hardy - Tygarts Valley
Pendleton County - Grafton
North Marion - Brooke
Valley Wetzel - Frontier (OH)
East Fairmont - Braxton County
