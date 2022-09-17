5th Quarter: Week 4 Highlights

Recaps from week four match-ups across North Central West Virginia
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 4 is in the books! Check out the highlights from this week’s contests:

Wheeling Park - University

Hancock - Trinity

Liberty - Philip Barbour

Robert C. Byrd - Elkins

Roane County - Lewis County

East Hardy - Tygarts Valley

Pendleton County - Grafton

North Marion - Brooke

Valley Wetzel - Frontier (OH)

East Fairmont - Braxton County

