Michaels craft store opens up in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - The craft store Michaels held its grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new location at the Middletown Commons in White Hall.

The first few customers of the day received a goodie bag for attending the opening event.

There were light refreshments in the store for customers as well.

One of the unique features of this new store was that it only had one standard checkout lane, and the rest were all self-checkout.

The Fairmont State Falcon also made an appearance at the new store.

“We are really excited to be here in White Hall. We are excited to see everything that everybody makes. We are excited to bring crafting to the community and be part of the Commons area,” store manager Teresa Majercin said.

The store had its soft opening near the end of August and had already had several customers.

