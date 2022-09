BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers currently sit at 0-2 and look for a win this week against FCS opponent Towson.

Recap of last week, Towson and WVU history

WVU and Towson Breakdown

Wolfman’s take on the Mountaineers ahead of Towson

Bee’s Pick, Casey’s Keys and Final Thoughts

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.