People’s Bank Player of the Week - Week 3 - Lincoln’s Nick Kellar

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With 68-20 and 47-7 wins to start off the season, our People’s Bank Player of the Week is Lincoln quarterback Nick Kellar.

Against Grafton, Kellar completed nine of 11 passes for 131 yards, including two passing touchdowns and a rushing TD of his own. Aside from the stats, his growth as a player from 2021 to this season that’s really made him standout on the football field.

Nick Kellar (wdtv)

“I try to make the best decisions more than anything,” said Kellar. “We want to take our big shots and everything but the biggest thing is that we make the right decision, take what the defense gives us, if they take away the run okay lets throw it, if they want to take away the pass, I’m gonna hand it off to Antwan, I’m gonna do what I have to do to get us whatever we need because we can’t take every big shot every play, you know we can’t win that way but we cant play scared and just try to gain three or four yards every play either so I think for me I try to make the decisions, that’s really what I do.”

The run game dominated for Lincoln last season, but this year, the mix of an increased passing game combined with the run has been throwing off defenses. Kellar is proud to have the coaches trust to put the ball in the air.

“It means a lot to me,” said Kellar. “It lets me know they do have confidence in me it lets me know they’re gonna let me play, they’re gonna let me go, they’re gonna let me make whatever decision they think I feel is best, and that really takes a lot off of me, you know I know my coaches have faith in me and they’re gonna let me play my game.”

This season, Kellar has been part of a tight knit senior class that is ensuring every Cougar knows that every play counts. Both in practice, and when they have their game jerseys on. That efficiency has payed off so far. According to Kellar, every time the starting offense has stepped out on the field, they’ve scored. While the senior QB has a goal of a three or four TD game and to throw for over 200 yards in each contest, Kellar is as team-driven as they come.

“Honestly, just the biggest thing for me offensively is that we score every drive, I would like to have my own stats to go higher, but as long as were scoring all the time, as long as were doing what were suppose to do on offense and we keep the turnovers down, then I think that I can be happy with that”

