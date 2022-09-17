Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell opens for the season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was opening day of the Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell. This was the third year they had been back since they had a long hiatus.

The farm was reopened in 2020 by the current owner Patrick Ash. He explained that it was his parents that had ran the farm years ago.

He decided to bring back the pumpkin farm after 22 years without it.

Ash said he wanted to offer the opportunity for those who used to love the farm to continue share in this tradition.

“Just to see the joy of people coming into the garden and visiting and having fun with little children running around. It is just a blessing,” he added.

However, preparing for this year was a little more difficult than past years.

“This year, our gardens didn’t do the best. It was a struggle pretty much all summer. So, we had to supplement. We did have some people down the road grow a few of them for us. A lot of the white ones that you see around here. They grew for us. The rest of them we had to bring in,” he explained.

The farm was open through October.

