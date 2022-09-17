Rebecca M. “Becky” Boyles Stealey, 94, of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Barbour County on August 11, 1928, a daughter of the late Thomas B. and Gladys M. Alexander Boyles.

She is preceded in death by her husband of over 20 years, William Ray Stealey, who passed away on April 11, 1981.

Surviving are one son, James I. Stealey of Parkersburg; two daughters, Elizabeth “Libby” Summers and husband Donald of Clarksburg, and Mary L. Robinson and husband Fred of Bridgeport; six grandchildren, Laura Rae Stealey Dove and husband John of Troy, AL, James I. Stealey II of Parkersburg, Patrick Thomas Stealey of Marietta, OH, Molly Rebecca Summers Broadwater and husband Christopher of Clarksburg, Emily J. Bombardiere and husband Salvatore II of Bridgeport, and Andrew J. Galan of Bridgeport; three great-grandchildren, Ian William, Abigail Noel, and Judah Maccabee; one special cousin who was loved as a sister, Janet Smith of Pasadena, MD; her beloved cat, Sippy; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Becky is preceded in death by one brother, Denzil Boyles.

Becky was a graduate of Phillipi High School and later attended West Virginia Business College where she earned an associates degree. She was a homemaker for many years, but later worked at Monongahela Power, Parsons-Souders, and retired as a receptionist for Dr. Wilfong.

Mrs. Stealey was an active member of Stealey United Methodist Church where she was the church historian, taught Sunday school, and was a member of the sewing taskforce, church choir, and Stealey United Methodist Women. Additionally, she volunteered at the Mustard Seed, was a Girl Scout Troop Leader, and was active in the Harrison County Senior Citizens Center.

Becky enjoyed sewing, gardening, bird-watching, and walking with the VA Park walking ladies. She was a wonderful neighbor and friend and a loving mother and grandma. She will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved her.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St, Nutter Fort, WV 26301, on Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm where funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00am with Pastor Austin Lynch presiding. Interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

