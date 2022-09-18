Clarksburg Lions Club holds Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Lions Club held its Spaghetti Dinner at the Uptown Event Center.

The club welcomed the community to either dine in or get takeout to support the club.

It was $10 for adults and $5 for children. The dinner included a salad.

Club member Brad Riffee said the money raised goes directly back to the community.

“We support various programs, and all kinds of different organizations here in our local community. Sight and hearing programs, reading programs, and in addition to that, we also fund various non-profits and support them as well,” he added.

This was one of several fundraisers the club holds throughout the year.

