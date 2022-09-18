Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | September 17, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday! And what a beautiful one for the last official Saturday of summer. If your pool was still open, it was a great day to lounge and swim, with sunny skies and lowland temperatures in the low 80s. Didn’t get outside today and regret it? Not a problem! Tomorrow’s weather is going to be very similar to today’s, maybe even a degree or two warmer. It’s not until Monday that our dry streak ends with the arrival of a cold front from the northwest. This front will be wielding some stronger storms in Ohio Monday morning, but by the time it reaches us Monday afternoon, it loses a lot of its luster, scattering maybe a tenth to two-tenths of an inch of rain across the area. There could be an isolated storm or two through the remainder of Monday evening, particularly in the mountains, in which case rainfall totals in those areas could be closer to 0.3″. This precip will, however, lead to a fairly foggy Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon the day is clear once more, and will remain clear into early Wednesday. Then, we see another, slightly stronger cold front coming in again from the northwest. This front again doesn’t provide us with that much rain accumulation, but could bring some gustier winds within scattered thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Light showers will linger into Thursday morning in the wake of the front, then will clear by the afternoon. The heavy hitter of this front is its effect on our temperatures; on Wednesday, highs will be well into the 80s for most of the area, but by Thursday, much cooler air from Canada behind the front will plummet high temperatures to the low 70s and upper 60s through next weekend. Talk about perfect timing for the onset of autumn!

Tonight: Partly cloudy; patchy fog late. Low: 60

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 83

Monday: A few showers; stray storm possible. High: 80

Tuesday: AM dense fog, then mostly sunny. High: 82

