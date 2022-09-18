Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | September 18, 2022

A few late-summer thunderstorms before an autumn cool-down!
rain tomorrow
rain tomorrow(WDTV)
By Kayla Smith and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be the last day added on to our streak of warm & mostly sunny days. Tomorrow, a cold front will descend into our region from the northwest, bringing in showers and a few non-severe storms. The most activity will be along the front in the early afternoon, but the possibility of a stray shower or storm continues in the wake of the front through the rest of the evening, particularly for showers in the higher elevations. All precip will be cleared by Tuesday morning, but expect some dense morning fog across the area. After that burns off, the rest of Tuesday will gradually become sunny and warm. The heat really kicks up on Wednesday, as a second cold front to our northwest draws nearer, dragging up a lot of warm air from the south ahead of it. This second front will be stronger than the first, wielding some stronger wind gusts within its storms as it crosses over us late Wednesday night. Still, storms won’t be that severe, and rain accumulation will likely stay under half an inch. A few showers may linger into Thursday morning, but will dissipate by the afternoon. The most notable effect of this front is the temperature difference in its wake; much cooler Canadian air will get ushered in, keeping Thursday and Friday’s high temperatures below 70 degrees for most of us. Temperatures will remain below average into the weekend, but will climb back into the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 61

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms. High: 80

Tuesday: AM fog, then clearing skies. High: 81

Wednesday: Sunny; showers and storms late. High: 87

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI
Local FBI employee arrested, charged with soliciting minor
School Lockdown Generic
Elementary school placed on lockdown after shots fired nearby
Fire generic WHNS
Fire ravages Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern in Buckhannon
WDTV 5TH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS LOGO
5th Quarter: Week 4 Highlights
Arial Stanley
POLICE: Marijuana grow operation found at Marion County home

Latest News

highs tomorrow
Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | September 17, 2022
Expected highs for today, September 16, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 16, 2022
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin’s Evening Forecast | September 15th, 2022
Expected highs for today, September 15, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 15, 2022