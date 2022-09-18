BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Neva Lynn Horner, 72, of Weston, WV, went Home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 15, 2022, while under the loving and compassionate care of her beloved family and WVU Hospice.Born Neva Lynn Burkhammer in Weston, WV on February 6, 1950, the daughter of the late Lora Irene Duncan and Arlie Joseph Burkhammer. In addition to her parents, Neva was also preceded in death by two sisters: Bonnie Bailey and Patty Smith; one brother: Robert Joe Burkhammer; and one great grandchild: Bentley Conrad.Neva is survived by her beloved family including her three children: James Matthew Horner Jr. of Weston, WV, Connie Jean Horner (John Snyder) of Buckhannon, WV and Charles Joseph Horner (Sherry) of Richmond, KY; eight grandchildren: Timothy Horner of Frametown, WV, Brian Conrad of Charleston, WV, Danny Conrad (Whitney) of Weston, WV, Matthew Conrad of Weston, WV, Harold Conrad of Jane Lew, WV, Britany Ice (Cody) of Carolina, WV, Harley Conrad of Buckhannon, WV and Haley Conrad of Weston, WV; seven great grandchildren: Brendon Conrad, Aiden Conrad, Garrett Walls, Matthew Tucker, Braxton Conrad, Denim Ice, and Easton Conrad; five siblings: Cammie Posey of Weston, WV, Charlie Burkhammer (Marlene) of Jane Lew, WV, Debbie Burkhammer of Weston, WV, Rayetta Burkhammer of Weston, WV and Bill Burkhammer of Jane Lew, WV. She is also survived by Kimberly Sue Conrad and Lora Jane Rafferty that she dearly loved and considered her daughter-in-laws. Neva also leaves behind a host of loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and special friends who will miss her dearly. Neva devoted her life to serving, nurturing and caring for others. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant at Crestview Manor in Jane Lew, WV where she retired after 38 years of service. She was a Christian and dedicated her life to the Lord. She started every morning with a devotional time with God. Her Christian values guided how she lived, loved and cared for her family. Mother was her proudest title as she joyfully and sacrificially mothered not only her children but all of her beloved family. More than anything, whether it was watching sports, fishing, playing cards, watching movies, cooking together, porch sitting with her sisters or simply laughing and telling stories, she treasured the time she spent with family, especially her grandchildren and special great grandchildren. Her face would always light up the moment they walked in the room. Her laugh, her voice, her guidance and strength will be greatly missed by all of her beloved family and friends. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverends Dan and Sue Lowther officiating. Interment will follow at Peterson Cemetery in Weston.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service are honored and privileged to serve the family of Neva Lynn Horner. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

