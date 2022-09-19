Body found in Kanawha River in Chesapeake

Body found in Kanawha River in Chesapeake
Body found in Kanawha River in Chesapeake
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers confirm crews recovered a man’s body in the Kanawha River in Chesapeake.

Dispatchers reported calls of a drowning in the area of 11824 MacCorkle Avenue in Chesapeake around 9 Sunday night.

Early Monday morning, crews found the body around 200 yards down the river from the original reported incident.

Crews are still unsure how the man ended up in the water.

Chesapeake Police Department, Marmet Volunteer Fire Department, Kanawha County Ambulance, and Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department responded.

This is a developing story.

