Communities In School Website Launch

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mission to surround students with a community of support which in turn will empower them to stay in school and achieve in life.

Communities in school is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping students regardless of race, gender , ability, zip and socioeconomic background.

Throughout the 36 counties participating 194 schools are involved and 84,000 students have been impacted.

Lewis , Gilmer and Upshur counties are amongst several counties in north central West Virginia that are participating.

“As you can see through the number cis is greatly helping students and we hope to these numbers improved and more counties to be filled in overtime”, Serena Nichols.

West Virginias CIS program is unique due to the addition of friends with paws.

A therapy service dog program what provides students with companionship, comfort and love.

“We are currently most involved with friends with paws you can find more information about the program and also see some really cute photos of the certified therapy dogs placed in cis schools so far”, Serena Nichols.

