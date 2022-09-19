Communities In School Website Launch

CIS
CIS(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mission to surround students with a community of support which in turn will empower them to stay in school and achieve in life.

Communities in school is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping students regardless of race, gender , ability, zip and socioeconomic background.

Throughout the 36 counties participating 194 schools are involved and 84,000 students have been impacted.

Lewis , Gilmer and Upshur counties are amongst several counties in north central West Virginia that are participating.

“As you can see through the number cis is greatly helping students and we hope to these numbers improved and more counties to be filled in overtime”, Serena Nichols.

West Virginias CIS program is unique due to the addition of friends with paws.

A therapy service dog program what provides students with companionship, comfort and love.

“We are currently most involved with friends with paws you can find more information about the program and also see some really cute photos of the certified therapy dogs placed in cis schools so far”, Serena Nichols.

You can find more information Here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Alastaire Sneed
Man charged with murder after Morgantown shooting that left one dead, another injured
FBI
Local FBI employee arrested, charged with soliciting minor
School Lockdown Generic
Elementary school placed on lockdown after shots fired nearby
More than $4.2 million mailed to 8,200 West Virginians
Fire generic WHNS
Fire ravages Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern in Buckhannon

Latest News

Local Davis & Elkins student performed for Queen Elizabeth a month before her death
Fairmont State BOG approves University’s Presidential Search Committee
Bobby Tasker III
GRAPHIC: Man charged with attempted murder after striking man with hammer multiple times
Jason Pitzer
Man charged for being drunk while behind the wheel with 2 children