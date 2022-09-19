First at 4 Forum: Rudy Williams

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rudy Williams, Regional Forester with the West Virginia Department of Forestry, joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about the best places for fall foliage, hiking trails, and other aspects of West Virginia that come out during the fall.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.