GRAPHIC: Man charged with attempted murder after striking man with hammer multiple times

Bobby Tasker III
Bobby Tasker III(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Warning: The following story has very graphic details and may be disturbing to some readers.

TUNNELTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after officers said he struck a man in the head with a hammer multiple times.

Deputies responded to a home in Tunnelton for a reported assault just before 2 a.m. Monday morning, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers arrived at the home and saw a man “holding pressure” on the victim’s head. A witness reportedly said 26-year-old Bobby Tasker III, of Tunnelton, struck the victim in the head with a hammer.

Court documents say there were “large amounts of blood surrounding [the victim’s] body and he was gurgling and moving his right arm incoherently.”

Deputies say they saw “a blood soaked hammer laying on the ground beside [the victim] on the floor.”

When EMS arrived on the scene, the criminal complaint says there was “a hole on the right side of [the victim’s] head as well as multiple wounds on the back of his head.” EMS reported the wounds were “generally the same diameter as the head of the hammer.”

Deputies also said there was “the presence of brain matter on the floor” beside the victim in addition to “blood splatter on the bed and ceiling surrounding the area that [the victim] was found.”

Deputies apprehended Tasker from the area and transported him to the Preston County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said Tasker told them he struck the victim with a hammer while he was standing and struck him multiple times in the back of the head after he fell.

Tasker has been charged with attempted murder. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $750,000 bond.

The victim was life-flighted to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

