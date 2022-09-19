High school sports seeing less cancelations after COVID restrictions lifted

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The fall sports season is well underway and many of you have likely enjoyed watching a game, but that wasn’t always the case last year due to COVID-19.

For the past two years, many high schools have had to cancel and postpone games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In West Virginia, they had a color-coded map to determine COVID-19 numbers to see who could and couldn’t play.

Lewis County High School Athletic Director Brain Fisher struggled to try to find teams to play last season due to cancelations.

“The map was so confusing, and that’s when everything started. It was like when do you look, when do you not look. Sunday was what we went unless they went red. Then, it could be Friday morning and everything went red and everything would be canceled. The map was completely confusing.”

With games postponed and canceled, it affected the school financially. In 2020, there were no high school football championship games.

All the champions won by forfeit. Fisher says it was a challenging time for players and fans alike.

“The biggest challenge was knowing what color the other team was if we were a visiting team. Who could go and who couldn’t go because when Governor Justice first came out, it was household members only. Then grandparents were added on later. It was knowing who could go and who couldn’t go. That was the biggest part of it.”

Now that sports aren’t dealing with COVID-related issues, Fisher says it’s great that things are back to normal.

“It feels great I don’t have to worry about looking at the maps. I don’t have to worry about a whole team going into quarantine. We have only had one game canceled this year due to the weather and it’s nice. We can just get back to the new normal or old normal whatever you want to call it.”

High school athletics do not have any COVID-19 restrictions this year.

