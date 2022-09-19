Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 19, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This past weekend not only was the last weekend of this summer, it certainly felt like it, with sunny skies and highs in the 80s. Today, however, will end the streak of nice weather, as a cold front will push in and bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to our area. Around midday, a line of rain starts pushing into North-Central West Virginia, with a few downpours in it. The line of rain is fast-moving, exiting our area in the late-afternoon. Not much rain is expected, about 0.1″ to 0.2″ of rain in most areas. Still, the fast-moving rain could disrupt your commute, so be careful if heading out. A few showers may then push in during the evening hours, but not much rain is associated with them. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper-70s, cooler than the past few days. Overnight into tomorrow morning, widespread fog will form, lowering visibility and potentially affecting your commute. So make sure to give yourself extra time on the roads. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s. Any leftover fog dissipates before midday, and tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny, with northwest winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach into the upper-70s, seasonable for this time of year. The nice, sunny weather lasts into Wednesday afternoon. Then Wednesday night into Thursday morning, another cold front will push in from out west, bringing more scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, into our region. Rainfall totals will likely change this far out, but we’ll likely see another 0.2″ of rain come down. We dry out Thursday morning, but for the rest of the week, temperatures will be much lower, in the upper-60s, and feeling like autumn, as colder air flows in from Canada behind the front. A high-pressure system keeps us dry and clear heading into the weekend, so expect some sunshine this weekend. In short, some rain will push in today, and towards the end of the week, the first days of fall will feel seasonable.

Today: Showers, and even a few downpours, will push in this morning into the early-afternoon, which could mean slick roads that impact your commute. By the evening, expect partly sunny skies and southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper-70s, which is seasonable for late-September. Overall, today will start out rainy, before ending with some sunshine. High: 77.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with widespread fog in the area. This widespread fog will lower visibility and potentially impact your commute. Barring an isolated shower, most areas will be dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-60s, well above-average for late-September. Overall, tonight will be mild and foggy. Low: 64.

Tuesday: Any leftover fog will burn away tomorrow morning. By tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with light winds. Temperatures will reach the low-80s, a few degrees above-average for this time of year. Overall, tomorrow afternoon will be warm and sunny. High: 82.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with a chance of rain in the evening and overnight hours. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-80s, which those temperatures are usually seen in summertime. Overall, Wednesday will be warm and partly cloudy. High: 88.

