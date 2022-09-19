Kevin’s Evening Forecast | September 19th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone!! Today we had a front go through that brought us all the showers and left us cloudy into the evening. Most of the western counties saw over 1/2″, but less to the east. Because of all that rain, fog will be a big problem tomorrow. Dense, widespread fog is expected for our entire area and will linger till late morning. After that we’re looking at a nice day. We could also see some fog developing on Wednesday too. Then we’re looking a change late Wednesday into Thursday. A cold front will move through again, but this one will be bringing in some much cooler air. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees less on Thursday than they were on Wednesday. This autumn trend will last into the weekend

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clear with isolated patches of fog developing: Low: 65

Tuesday: Dense, widespread fog, then partly cloudy: High 82

Wednesday: Patch fog then partly cloudy: High 88

Thursday: Showers and cool: High 69

