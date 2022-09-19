Kevin’s Evening Forecast | September 19th, 2022

Fall is just a few days away, and the temperatures will match!!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone!! Today we had a front go through that brought us all the showers and left us cloudy into the evening. Most of the western counties saw over 1/2″, but less to the east. Because of all that rain, fog will be a big problem tomorrow. Dense, widespread fog is expected for our entire area and will linger till late morning. After that we’re looking at a nice day. We could also see some fog developing on Wednesday too. Then we’re looking a change late Wednesday into Thursday. A cold front will move through again, but this one will be bringing in some much cooler air. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees less on Thursday than they were on Wednesday. This autumn trend will last into the weekend

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clear with isolated patches of fog developing: Low: 65

Tuesday: Dense, widespread fog, then partly cloudy: High 82

Wednesday: Patch fog then partly cloudy: High 88

Thursday: Showers and cool: High 69

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Alastaire Sneed
Man charged with murder after Morgantown shooting that left one dead, another injured
FBI
Local FBI employee arrested, charged with soliciting minor
More than $4.2 million mailed to 8,200 West Virginians
Bobby Tasker III
GRAPHIC: Man charged with attempted murder after striking man with hammer multiple times
School Lockdown Generic
Elementary school placed on lockdown after shots fired nearby

Latest News

Expected highs for today, September 19, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 19, 2022
rain tomorrow
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | September 18, 2022
highs tomorrow
Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | September 17, 2022
Expected highs for today, September 16, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 16, 2022