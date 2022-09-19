Low-interest loans available following storms in WVa

Flash flooding reported in Cabell County, W.Va. on May 6, 2022.
Flash flooding reported in Cabell County, W.Va. on May 6, 2022.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses and people affected by severe storms and flooding in West Virginia last spring, the U.S. Small Business Administration said.

The declaration covers Cabell County and adjacent counties of Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne in West Virginia and Gallia and Lawrence in Ohio, the agency said in a news release.

The storms occurred May 6.

The SBA will have an outreach center open in Huntington through Sept. 29. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Up to $2 million can be borrowed by businesses and private nonprofit organizations to repair or replace real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets damaged or destroyed by the disaster, the agency said.

Other assistance is also available to small businesses, homeowners and renters, the agency said.

More information is available at (800) 659-2955. The filing deadline for physical property damage is Nov. 14 and for economic injury is June 15.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

