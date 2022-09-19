Man charged for being drunk while behind the wheel with 2 children

Jason Pitzer
Jason Pitzer(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Barbour County after officers said he was intoxicated while behind the wheel of a vehicle with two children in the backseat.

Officers received a complaint around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday at a Philippi gas station for an intoxicated driver parked on the property, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers spoke to the driver, 38-year-old Jason Pitzer, of Thornton, had the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and allegedly told officers he had “consumed 3 alcoholic beverages, two being ‘Bootleggers.’”

Court documents say Pitzer showed impairment during a series of field sobriety tests, and a preliminary breath test yielded a BAC of 0.128.

Pitzer has been charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury or death. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

