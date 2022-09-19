Tristan Lynn Wiant

Tristan Lynn Wiant, 25, beloved father, son, brother, and friend, of Camden, went Home to be with the Lord on September 17, 2022. Tristan was born on October 30, 1996, in Marietta, OH, and blessed the lives of his parents, Kevin Lynn Wiant and Trista Dawn Paugh. Those who knew Tristan, even just a little, lost a magnificent light in their lives. In addition to his parents, forever cherishing their memories of Tristan are his two children: Carter Lynn Wiant and Grayson Alexander Wiant; two brothers: James “Tyler” Wiant and Thomas Paugh both of Weston; one sister, Emily Wiant of Camden; maternal grandparents: Jim and Bev Paugh of French Creek; paternal grandparents: Gary and Kathy Wiant of Camden; and several aunts, uncle, nieces, and cousins who will all miss him dearly. Tristan attended Lewis County High School. He was employed with Pizza Hut and Tudor’s Biscuit World. Tristan enjoyed playing basketball and watching NFL football. What Tristan loved most of all was time spent with his children. Tristan’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Tristan Lynn Wiant. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

