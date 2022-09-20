Biden to discuss campaign finance reform measure

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden plans to boost efforts to reform campaign finance laws in remarks Tuesday from the White House, media sources indicate.

Biden is scheduled to talk about the DISCLOSE Act - or Democracy Is Strengthened by Casting Light On Spending in Elections Act of 2022 - which would disclose donors of more than $10,000 during an election cycle.

S. 4822 targets sources of “dark money” such as super political action committees and faces long odds in the evenly divided Senate.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than $4.2 million mailed to 8,200 West Virginians
Bobby Tasker III
GRAPHIC: Man charged with attempted murder after striking man with hammer multiple times
Eric Alastaire Sneed
Man charged with murder after Morgantown shooting that left one dead, another injured
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested, authorities say
County sheriff’s departments will no longer conduct W.Va's annual real estate tax lien sale
Changes coming to W.Va.’s annual real estate tax lien sale

Latest News

Rain is impacting this year's tomato harvest in California. (KOVR via CNN Newsource)
Rain at wrong time impacts California tomato harvests
American Airlines planes are shown at the gates of an unidentified airport in this photo from...
Hackers accessed data on some American Airlines customers
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
GRAPHIC: 4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called out the many troubles facing the world.
UN chief: World is ‘paralyzed,’ and equity is slipping away