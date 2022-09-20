Body discovered inside storage unit in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A badly decomposed body was discovered Monday, September 19 inside a storage unit, the Point Pleasant Police Chief tells WSAZ.com.

At this time, the chief says no foul play is suspected. Investigators believe the person who died was homeless and living inside the storage unit attached to the Old River Museum along 1st Street.

The chief says there’s no access to the museum from the storage unit.

Officers do not know how long the body was inside the unit.

Further information has not been released.

