Children’s Listening Place continues seeing high child abuse case volume

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Children’s Listening Place is continuing to see significant child abuse case numbers since being back from the pandemic.

The child abuse center is reporting that it has done more than six hundred forensic interviews from July 2021 to June 2022.

Seeing the same result, the facility reported back from the full 2021 year.

The executive director of the Children’s Listening Place, Greg Collins says that a lot of this is due to more individuals who can report on what they are seeing from the kids after the pandemic. Especially with more children back in the classroom.

However, because of the pandemic, Collins believes that there are more cases of child abuse than are being shown in the five counties the center covers.

“These numbers are, I think, much higher than what we actually have on paper. I mean there are cases out there we know nothing about,” says Collins. “There are kids out there that are not being seen by teachers because they’re homeschooled. There are kids out there who abusers won’t let them go to doctor’s appointments to be seen by somebody else that could annotate this type of abuse.”

Of the five counties that the children’s listening place covers, Wood County has the highest percentage of cases it did interviews for. Accounting for roughly 78 percent of the cases.

The center also covers Ritchie, Wirt, Pleasants, Calhoun and provides courtesy calls for counties outside of its area.

If you know of any child, you believe is being abused you can call (304) 917-4437.

