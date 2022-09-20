Fairmont State names Homecoming Parade marshal

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University’s Homecoming celebration returns on Thursday and kicks off with the Homecoming Parade.

The parade will be led by parade marshal and 1949 Fairmont State graduate Maureen Kennedy Wolfe.

Wolfe’s long-standing connections with Fairmont State preceded her birth, as her family’s dairy farm occupied parts of the University’s modern-day campus including the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center, which has been restored from its original structure as the Kennedy Cow Barn.

Wolfe’s father was also a 1906 graduate of the Fairmont Normal School, later to become Fairmont State College.

“We’re thrilled to have Maureen join us as the marshal for our 2022 Homecoming Parade,” said Fairmont State Alumni Association President, Mary Jo Thomas. “She and her family have deep ties and connections with the University and have been instrumental in providing the land and space allowing for the continued growth of Fairmont State. I can think of no one more deserving of this honor.”

During her time at Fairmont State, Wolfe was involved in State Government, theatre and Gamma Chi Chi Sorority. Upon graduation, Wolfe took a position on campus as the secretary to the deans.

Wolfe also met her husband, Harry Wolfe, at Fairmont State where he began college soon after serving in Europe during World War II with the U.S. Air Force.

Harry was a member of the Fairmont State football team, TBI fraternity and junior class president.

Maureen and Harry have four children together, Connie, Peggy, Dick and Jim, and have remained connected with the University community throughout the years.

Wolfe served as an officer in the former Fairmont Concert Association and has been a “Friend of the Folklife Center.”

In 1998, Wolfe retired from Fairmont General Hospital where she worked in the Admission Office for nearly 20 years. She has continued involvement in civic activities in her retirement including Life Long Learners, Friends of the Library and Bo Con Book Club.

“What an honor to be chosen as grand marshal of the Fairmont State Homecoming Parade,” Wolfe said. “It takes me back many years to the fun of float building for these parades.”

The parade line-up will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Everest Street and Kirkway Drive, below the Marion County Rescue Squad location.

The parade will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. on Fourth Street and continue onto Fairmont Avenue as it becomes Adams Street. Parade participants will pause in front of the Marion County Courthouse for the judging of student floats, with the route ending near Veterans Square.

“We’re thrilled to kick-off our beloved Homecoming celebrations with Maureen leading the Homecoming Parade through Downtown Fairmont,” said Fairmont State University Director of Alumni Relations, Katie Byers. “We encourage our campus and surrounding communities along with the University’s alumni to join us in the weekend’s festivities.”

The Homecoming Parade will be available for livestreaming on the Fairmont State University Facebook page, allowing for those unable to attend to join virtually in real-time.

