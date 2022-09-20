Friends of WVU Hospitals hosts inaugural golf tournament

Community volunteers, WVU Medicine employees, and Friends of WVU Hospitals pose for a photo at...
Community volunteers, WVU Medicine employees, and Friends of WVU Hospitals pose for a photo at the start of the tournament.(WVU Medicine)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Friends of WVU Hospitals auxiliary hosted its inaugural golf tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Proceeds from the event will support patient programs and special requests from hospital departments.

The event raised approximately $20,000.

“We had a great turnout for the event,” Kim Hartsell, WVU Hospitals Volunteer Services and Gift Shop director, said. “The money we raised is going to have an incredible impact on our patients and their families during their stay at our facilities. We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the support of our community.”

Friends of WVU Hospitals auxiliary operates the Friends Gift Shop at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and will operate the gift shop in the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

Proceeds from sales are used by the Friends of WVU Hospitals auxiliary to support programs such as the Rosenbaum Family House, the Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center, the Betty Puskar Breast Care Center, patient supplies, transportation, and community education.

Friends of WVU Hospitals has donated more than $2 million to programming since it began.

