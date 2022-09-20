John James Jones

John James Jones
John James Jones(John James Jones)
By Master Control
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT
John James Jones, 88, of Bridgeport, passed away Friday evening, September 16, 2022, in Bridgeport.  He was born in Bridgeport on August 14, 1934, a son of the late Simpson W. Jones and Dorothy (Parks) Sedon and the step-son of the late Charles Sedon.   He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Jean Bell Jones, on July 23, 2017. He is survived by one grandson, Anthony James Jones and his wife Clarissa of Bridgeport; and several beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, James Gregory Jones. John served in the US Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany.  He married the love of his life and together they raised a wonderful family.  After retirement, they moved to Florida where he enjoyed selling Real Estate with Barbara.  They also enjoyed entertaining and having people at their home.   He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.  He worked for the Social Security Administration in Philadelphia, PA, retiring after 22 years of service. Condolences may be extended to the family at burnsidefuneralhome.com Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Interment will be in Trinity Cemetery, Brushy Fork. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

