Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 20, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, a cold front brought a line of heavy showers and downpours into our region, dropping around half an inch of rain in some areas, before moving out in the evening. Today, a weak high-pressure system will lead to clear skies, but then a cold front will bring rain into our area tomorrow night. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with light winds. Temperatures will reach the upper-70s to low-80s in some areas. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy. Some patchy fog is possible, but for the most part, we stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s. Tomorrow afternoon starts with partly sunny skies, with southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper-80s in much of our region, about 10 degrees above-average for mid-September. Models do vary as to the timing of a cold front to the northwest of us, but we’ll likely see that front push in during the evening and overnight hours. The rain should be out of our area by Thursday morning at the latest. This is important, because this front could bring isolated thunderstorms that pack heavy rain, gusty winds, and even hail. So the Storm Prediction Center has the northern half of our region under a Marginal Risk, i.e. isolated severe storms are possible. So we are watching carefully to see how strong they get. Afterwards, the same cold front, combined with a high-pressure system, will drag in colder air from Canada into West Virginia, causing temperatures to drop into the 60s towards the end of the workweek. So the first day of astronomical fall will feel the part. Over the weekend, temperatures will rise back into the 70s. All the while, skies will be partly sunny throughout the weekend. It’s likely not until Sunday evening that another system out west will bring rain to WV. In short, today and tomorrow will be nice and sunny, some heavy rain is possible Wednesday night and Thursday, and the latter half of the workweek will feel like autumn.

Today: Any leftover fog will lift during the later morning hours. By the afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s as well. That’s a few degrees above-average for mid-September. Overall, today will be nice and sunny. High: 82.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with only some patchy fog in a few areas. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s, a few degrees above-average for September. Overall, expect a mild, quiet night. Low: 58.

Wednesday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny during the afternoon, with only a few clouds in the area. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-80s, about ten degrees above-average for September. Overall, expect a warm, summer-like afternoon. During the late-evening and overnight hours, scattered showers and thunderstorms will push in from the northwest, with a few of them bringing downpours and gusty winds, so we are watching carefully. Rainfall totals will likely change, but we could see half an inch of rain in some areas. That rain should leave during next morning. High: 88.

Thursday: Any leftover showers should be gone by the morning hours, leaving behind partly sunny skies. Winds will come from the northwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-60s, several degrees below-average for September. Overall, the first day of fall will feel like the season. High: 69.

