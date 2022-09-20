Kevin’s Evening Forecast | September 20th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday everyone!! Just after midnight last night, fog began forming and stayed with many of us till mid morning. Then the rest of the day was sunny and mild. Expect to see a bit of fog tomorrow as well, but it shouldn’t be as extensive. Tomorrow is the last official day of summer and the temperatures will let us know. Expect to see highs in the upper 80′s or hovering around 90. Then tomorrow night we are going to be watching a front move in that will bring some showers and a few thunderstorms. After that, the fall feel begins. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees lower and that will continue into the weekend.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clear with isolated patchy fog: Low: 58

Wednesday: Morning fog then partly cloudy: High 88

Thursday: Morning showers: High 69

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 65

