Larry Franklin Burkhammer, 75, of Weston, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. He was born in Clarksburg on April 30, 1947, a son of the late James William and Rita Mae Stalnaker Burkhammer. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by four brothers: Norman Lee, George William, Jerry Lindon, and Edwin Lyle Burkhammer; and one son, Kevin Phillips. Forever cherishing their memories of Larry are six children: David Harden and wife, Debra, Diane Garrison and husband, Dewayne, Debi Bellmore and husband, Noah, Benny Phillips, Bub Phillips and wife, Amy, and Roberta Poe and husband, Gary; fifteen grandchildren: Josh Bland, Justin Bland and wife, Marie, Chelsey Garrison, Latasha Donaldson, Katarina Makaravage and husband, James, Josh Swisher and wife, Andrea, Haley Carson, Robbie Phillips and wife, Brittney, Corey Jo Rutherford husband, Troy, Haley Gravely, Dalton Rowan, Shelby Phillips, Eric Phillips, Steven Taz Strader, and Jasmine Marlowe; eight great-grandchildren: Jeremiah Donaldson, Jozlyn Donaldson, Windy Donaldson, Scotty Hutchens Jr., Kendra Ratliff, Carmella Green, Jenna Green, and Ethan Strader; one sister, Judy Lattea and husband Robert; and several nieces and nephews. Larry was always known as the goof ball and jokester of the crowd. He was the handiest handy/repair man Lewis County has ever known. Larry loved playing cards with his friends and family, telling jokes, and pulling pranks. He always made the effort to be a part of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s lives and was extremely proud of them all. Larry’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Larry Franklin Burkhammer. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

