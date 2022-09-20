Man dies in Doddridge County crash

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mississippi man was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Doddridge County.

Deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash on Slaughter Run Rd. just before 3 p.m. on Monday, according to a release from the DCSO.

31-year-old Steven P. Campbell, of Ethel, Mississippi, was killed in the crash, deputies said.

The DCSO conducted the preliminary investigation on the accident, the release says.

Additional details about the accident have not been released by the sheriff’s office.

A man died in a crash on Slaughter Run Rd. in Doddridge County Monday afternoon. Above is where authorities blocked off the road.(WDTV)

