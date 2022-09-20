Marion County Schools become Purple Star District

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Purple Star Award was created to recognize schools that give extra assistance for students that have family in the military.

Marion County was only one of nine counties in the state to have all their schools recognized as Purple Star schools.

The schools recently honored Barrackville Elementary, East Park Elementary, Fairview Middle , Jayenne Elementary, Monongah Middle, Watson Elementary, and West Fairmont Middle.

Administrative Assistant of Curriculum and Instruction, L.D. Skarzinski said that many of their students come from military families.

“Mom or dad or both are involved in military service. It’s an adjustment for those kids to be in school when their parents are deployed. Deployment doesn’t necessarily mean to be overseas,” he explained.

It was the principal of a school and the point of contact correspondent for military families and students that work on creating the programming to earn and maintain this award.

“They hold military based celebrations, and so forth. This being the start of Constitution Week. We thought this was a great opportunity to bring those seven schools here and to honor them for being a Purple Star School,” Skarzinski said.

These seven schools made Marion County a Purple Star District.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.