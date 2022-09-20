New members added to Glenville State Board of Governors

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Two new Glenville State University Board of Governors members have begun their terms.

Glenville State University Board of Governors Vice Chair Ann Green administered the oath to new member Dan Durbin and Student Representative Breanna Morgan at a regular meeting of the board on August 10. Board member Dr. Kathy Butler was also re-appointed at the meeting.

Durbin and Butler were appointed by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, and Morgan was elected by the student body.

Durbin serves as the Executive Vice President for Finance and Administration/Chief Financial Officer for the University of Louisville and functions as the senior financial and administrative advisor to the University President and other administrators.

Durbin’s specific responsibilities include leading the University’s overall financial and operational planning, management, and administrative activities that span multiple entities, culminating in a $1.5 billion budget. He also maintains significant responsibilities related to the University’s affiliated $1.8 billion health care system – University of Louisville Health – throughout its acquisition and current operations.

“I am honored to be appointed to the Board of Glenville State University,” Durbin said. “GSU changed my life and propelled me into professional areas that I never imagined years ago when I was a student there. My goal is to be as impactful to GSU’s future as GSU has been impactful on my life.”

Morgan is studying Behavioral Science and Health Promotion and hails from Helvetia, West Virginia. As Student Government Association President, she also serves on the Board of Governors as the Student Representative. Her term ends June 30, 2023.

The current Glenville State University Board of Governors includes, Chair Michael Rust, Vice Chair Ann Green, Dr. Kathy Butler, Dan Durbin, Skip Hackworth, Alexandria King, Robert Marshall, Douglas Morris, Joe Parsons, Faculty Representative Dr. Kevin Evans, Staff Representative Cody Moore, and Student Representative Breanna Morgan.

