Porch pirates prowling Mon County neighborhoods

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Porch pirates continue to be a problem in Monongalia County.

Several people have been caught on camera apparently stealing packages from porches from neighborhoods across the county.

Security camera images from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office show separate incidents.

The Department shared the pictures online with several people chiming in saying it’s been happening near them too.

Chief Deputy Mark Ralston says doorbell cameras have helped to catch people like this in the past.

“Although it still places you after the fact, then you’ve have to try to find out and identify who it was, but it can help us to locate a suspect in that matter. But it is best to prevent it in the first place,” Ralston said.

Ralston says he expects more of these crimes as the holidays approach.

He suggests letting a trusted neighbor or family know when you’re receiving a package or special lockboxes the postal worker can use.

He says Amazon even has special lockers customers can pick up deliveries from.

