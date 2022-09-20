Robin Lynn Byrd, 59, of Clarksburg passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born August 30, 1963 in Cleveland, OH a daughter of the late Leonard Gail Fraught and Carol Sue Bias Faught. Robin is survived by her husband Gary William “Bill” Byrd, Jr. whom she married May 17, 1992. Also surviving are two sons, Aaron Michael Byrd of Clarksburg and DJ Byrd and his wife Betsy of Hundred; her daughter-in-law, Sammy Byrd; nine grandchildren, Caleb Alan Byrd, Brody Michael Byrd, Abigail Renee Byrd, Cody Scott Poe, Bryce Alexander Byrd, Jaycey Erin Cogar, Chloe Nicole Byrd, Hunter Andrew Byrd, and Bentleigh Jade Byrd; a brother John Faught and his wife Traci of Seattle, WA and a sister Kimberly Sue DeMeester and her husband Joseph. Her mother-in-law, Frances Marsh, Quiet Dell; and her nephews, Eric DeMeester and Logan Faught; and her nieces, Hannah Faught and Amber Coffman. She was preceded in death by a niece, Anna DeMeester. Robin had previously worked for Fresenius Kidney Care and most recently at Highland Hospital as a behavioral technician. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, going to church at Connecting Point Community Church, and vacationing at the Outer Banks. Online condolences for the family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Friends and family will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Ave., Bridgeport from 3 to 7 pm Thursday, September 22, 2022, where the service will be held at 7 pm Thursday with Pastor Peggy Williams presiding. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.