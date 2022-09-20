Upshur County police warns of solicitation calls

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is warning of solicitation calls several residents are receiving.

The calls are coming from a company called “2nd Chance Foundation,” according to a Facebook post from the department.

Authorities say the suspect had been to one resident’s home and gave details about the home during the call.

The suspect could be a black male driving a silver or white 2010 Ford Explorer, officers said.

The UCSO says they have also received reports of a black female trying to sell items door to door and using vulgar language when items are not purchased.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at 304-472-1182.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.