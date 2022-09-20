Upshur County police warns of solicitation calls

Upshur County Sheriff’s Department
Upshur County Sheriff’s Department
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is warning of solicitation calls several residents are receiving.

The calls are coming from a company called “2nd Chance Foundation,” according to a Facebook post from the department.

Authorities say the suspect had been to one resident’s home and gave details about the home during the call.

The suspect could be a black male driving a silver or white 2010 Ford Explorer, officers said.

The UCSO says they have also received reports of a black female trying to sell items door to door and using vulgar language when items are not purchased.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at 304-472-1182.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than $4.2 million mailed to 8,200 West Virginians
Bobby Tasker III
GRAPHIC: Man charged with attempted murder after striking man with hammer multiple times
Eric Alastaire Sneed
Man charged with murder after Morgantown shooting that left one dead, another injured
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested, authorities say
County sheriff’s departments will no longer conduct W.Va's annual real estate tax lien sale
Changes coming to W.Va.’s annual real estate tax lien sale

Latest News

Marion County is officially a Purple Star District
Marion County Schools become Purple Star District
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin's WDTV evening forecast for Sept 19, 2022
High school sports seeing less cancelations after COVID restrictions lifted
GRAPHIC: Man charged with attempted murder after striking man with hammer multiple times