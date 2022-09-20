WVa magistrate court fines, fees can now be paid online

Harrison County Court House
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Fines, fees and costs accrued in West Virginia magistrate courts can now be paid online.

Payments can be made through a portal developed by the state Supreme Court’s administrative office and West Virginia Interactive. Individuals can enter their case number and pay the amount owed with a credit or debit card without having to physically visit a court office, the Supreme Court said in a news release.

There is a $2 fee for each transaction, which covers the cost of creating and operating the payment system.

“The online payment system will make it easier for West Virginians to pay their fines and court costs,” Chief Justice John Hutchison said. “Magistrate court funds many important things, including community corrections, law enforcement training, court security, courthouse improvements, and the per diem regional jail fee.”

