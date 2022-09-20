W.Va. native returns to Robinson Grand for annual holiday concert

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. is returning to the Robinson Grand for his annual Home for the Holidays tour.

Landau, who arrived onto the national scene with his incredible voice, undeniable charisma and unparalleled showmanship in 2011, will perform on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Robinson Grand.

“Not to brag, but Landau is a Logan County boy, like me, so you know he can sing,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s Program Manager. “In all seriousness, he is one of our state’s treasures, and we are excited to have him on our Grand stage once again.”

The Saturday night concert is the finale of Clarksburg’s Winterfest.

Held annually during the first weekend in December, the two-day community event in Downtown features a Christmas parade, tree lighting, artisan winter market, and local entertainment from children and adults of all ages.

“Tina Yoke and her team at the CVB have created something really special with Winterfest,” said Young. “People will be celebrating the holiday season for two days on the streets of downtown Clarksburg concluding with the big finale: Landau on our Grand stage.”

Tickets for the Landau Eugene Murphy Home for the Holidays tour start at $20 and are on sale now to Friends of the Robinson Grand members. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Robinson Grand ticket office at 855-773-6283.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.