WVU to host bell-ringing ceremony to remember students

WVU will hold a bell-ringing ceremony to honor the memories of four students who have died...
WVU will hold a bell-ringing ceremony to honor the memories of four students who have died since the last ceremony was held in September 2021.(Brian Persinger / WVU Photograph)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University will hold a bell-ringing ceremony to remember students who have recently passed away.

The ceremony, coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega, will be on Friday, Sept. 23 at noon to remember the following students:

  • Joseph Harim, a recent sports management graduate of Dunbar, Pa., died on July 5.
  • Robert Hopper, a sophomore management information systems major of Evans, died on May 18.
  • Kristen Kief, a graduate student in communication studies of Charles Town, died on May 30.
  • Cade Milburn, a junior aerospace engineering major of Rising Sun, Md., died on June 24.

The service will begin at noon at Oglebay Plaza.

Those interested in attending are asked to gather near the bell of the USS West Virginia at least 15 minutes beforehand.

Family, friends and members of the University community are welcome to attend.

Anyone who would like to speak at the event is asked to contact Carrie Showalter.

