WVU Medicine STEPS program gets a new operating room

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s state of the art simulation facility received a new addition in the last month.

The simulation training program provides students from all five medical schools and gives students the chance to improve their skills before encountering patients in a real critical car situation.

It’s open to students from the dentistry, medicine, nursing, pharmacy and public health schools.

“Experience is something you gain just after you needed it and simulation allows people to gain that experience before they actually need it on patients,” said Russell Doerr, Lead Simulation Education Specialist.

The new space is designed and equipped to simulate an actual operating room that WVU surgeons would actually use.

The space features life-like mannequins that mimic human body functions.

It also has anesthesia machines and a Da Vinci robotic assisted surgical system which allows procedures to be performed on a mannequin or cadaver.

The machine can also record sessions for future review and teaching opportunities.

“Our students can come here and participate in life and death situations except our patients were plastic,” Doerr said.

Students also have the chance to practice emergency situations in other areas of the steps programs, such as childbirth and cardiac arrest.

“Historically students as soon as a patient deteriorates students get shoved to the side so simulation allows those students to play an active role in resuscitation and learn from their errors without harming any patients,” Doerr said.

Interdisciplinary teams can utilize the space for training that prepares them for interactions they would encounter in a clinical setting.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.